S&T Bank Acquires Shares of 2,774 Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

S&T Bank bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX opened at $247.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $217.33 and a one year high of $284.97. The firm has a market cap of $71.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.53, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

