S&T Bank Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

S&T Bank reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 54.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. S&T Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 110,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,738,000 after buying an additional 47,532 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 287,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,265,000 after buying an additional 10,252 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 10,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $435,000.

Shares of IWF opened at $241.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $142.87 and a 12-month high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

