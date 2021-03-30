STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Stake Lifted by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 121.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,848 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of STAA opened at $99.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.86. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 523.55 and a beta of 1.09. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $128.23.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 135,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total transaction of $13,797,000.00. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 347,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $35,508,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,047,485 shares of company stock valued at $111,344,039. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

