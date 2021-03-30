Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Standard Life plc provides asset management and long-term savings solutions. The company’s product and service includes pensions, individual savings accounts, investment bonds and mutual funds. It also offers life assurance, investment trust, wealth management and support services. Standard Life plc is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

SLFPY opened at $15.75 on Friday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $18.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average is $15.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.356 dividend. This is a boost from Standard Life Aberdeen’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Standard Life Aberdeen’s payout ratio is presently 65.66%.

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

