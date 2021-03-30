Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Peloton Wealth Strategists

Peloton Wealth Strategists lessened its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at about $647,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SWK traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.09. 8,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,192. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.09. The company has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.54 and a 12 month high of $203.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

