Stansberry Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,979 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,979 shares during the period. ViacomCBS accounts for 4.3% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Stansberry Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of ViacomCBS worth $15,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 529.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the third quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

VIAC stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,126,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,882,008. The stock has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.29. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie downgraded ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.48.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

