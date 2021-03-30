Stansberry Asset Management LLC Has $438,000 Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 184.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 212.0% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Separately, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.46. The stock had a trading volume of 116,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,332. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.85. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.