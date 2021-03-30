Stansberry Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,088 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.0% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $6.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,052.43. The stock had a trading volume of 37,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,788. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,060.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,784.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,075.08 and a twelve month high of $2,145.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,083.71.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

