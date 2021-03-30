Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,548,847 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 18,636 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $165,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.79. 220,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,635,027. The company has a market cap of $129.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $60.90 and a 12-month high of $112.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.33 and a 200 day moving average of $98.58.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.