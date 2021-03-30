Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. Invests $44.91 Million in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $44,911,000. First Industrial Realty Trust accounts for approximately 5.4% of Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $1,083,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 232,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,076,073.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

FR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

NYSE FR traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.31. 17,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,602. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.84. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $47.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.17.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $112.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.69 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.