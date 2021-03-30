Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Saturday, April 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.
Stella-Jones stock opened at C$50.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$48.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$46.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.41. Stella-Jones has a 12 month low of C$28.49 and a 12 month high of C$50.90. The company has a market cap of C$3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22.
Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$533.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$464.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stella-Jones will post 3.3599997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Stella-Jones Company Profile
Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.
Read More: Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.