Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Saturday, April 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Stella-Jones stock opened at C$50.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$48.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$46.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.41. Stella-Jones has a 12 month low of C$28.49 and a 12 month high of C$50.90. The company has a market cap of C$3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$533.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$464.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stella-Jones will post 3.3599997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$47.50 to C$51.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones to C$56.60 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.80.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

