Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 9,222 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,222 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $73.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.13 and its 200-day moving average is $66.29. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $76.91.

