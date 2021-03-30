Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total value of $14,062,725.00. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.38, for a total transaction of $842,756.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,439.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,602 shares of company stock worth $38,763,419 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,362.08.

AZO opened at $1,432.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $757.18 and a twelve month high of $1,440.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,240.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,192.39.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.