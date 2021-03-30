Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Put Options (NYSE:BXMT)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 1,111 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,306% compared to the typical daily volume of 79 put options.

BXMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

BXMT stock opened at $31.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.70.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXMT. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 184.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

