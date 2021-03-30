Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 6,082 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,531% compared to the average daily volume of 373 put options.

In related news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 88,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $4,352,409.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,013,077.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 70,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $3,192,357.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,290.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 339,612 shares of company stock valued at $16,569,908.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at $87,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOVA. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.92.

NYSE:NOVA traded up $4.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.08. 1,899,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452,345. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $57.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.59). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%. The firm had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.41 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

