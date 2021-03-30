Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 20,700 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,651% compared to the average daily volume of 1,182 call options.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $9,650,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 9.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 54,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $24.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average is $18.80. Starwood Property Trust has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 35.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

