StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.46

Shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.46 and last traded at C$4.35, with a volume of 8607 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.38.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SVI shares. Raymond James set a C$4.50 price target on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of -47.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 616.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.75.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile (CVE:SVI)

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

