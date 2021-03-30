SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Invests $673,000 in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 26,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDR. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,932,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 363.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,024,000 after buying an additional 739,727 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 731.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 746,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,008,000 after buying an additional 656,563 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,359,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,760,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Waddell & Reed Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Waddell & Reed Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

WDR stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.07. 3,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,955. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.44. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $278.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.05 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

