SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Invests $706,000 in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,376 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of NETGEAR at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in NETGEAR by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 14,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in NETGEAR by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in NETGEAR by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in NETGEAR by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

In related news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $30,123.17. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,658.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $79,434.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,972.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,629 shares of company stock valued at $5,204,202 in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NTGR remained flat at $$40.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,183. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.82 and its 200-day moving average is $36.75. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $367.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.29 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR).

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.