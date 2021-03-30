SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Invests $749,000 in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 60,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in shares of SLM by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 98,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. increased its holdings in SLM by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in SLM by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in SLM by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in SLM by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 193,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on SLM from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.94.

Shares of SLM traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.10. 194,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,663,738. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.40. SLM Co. has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $18.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $366.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.89 million. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

SLM declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 23.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $105,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

