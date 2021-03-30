SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Invests $788,000 in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of AGCO by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AGCO by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AGCO by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of AGCO by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO traded up $3.51 on Tuesday, reaching $144.24. 2,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,707. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.48. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $42.84 and a 52 week high of $148.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AGCO from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. AGCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

In other AGCO news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 500 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total transaction of $64,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,197.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $558,980 over the last three months. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

