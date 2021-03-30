SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 60,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000. United States Steel accounts for approximately 0.8% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of X. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in United States Steel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in United States Steel by 29.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 496,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 112,200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 1.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 190,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 2.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 499,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 25.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 407,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 81,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

X has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United States Steel from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE X traded up $1.69 on Tuesday, hitting $25.27. The company had a trading volume of 828,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,882,244. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $25.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.39.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.41. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson purchased 1,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $25,058.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $293,211.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $529,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,913.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

