SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Makes New $915,000 Investment in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers accounts for approximately 0.7% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned 0.31% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,259,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,737,000 after purchasing an additional 244,317 shares during the last quarter. THB Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,299,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 25,297 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 68.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 25,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6,120.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 180,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 177,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on RRGB shares. Loop Capital upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.67 and its 200 day moving average is $22.05. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $201.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.48 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 64.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

