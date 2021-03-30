SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,763 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Popular by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Popular by 348.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Popular in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Popular in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BPOP traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,175. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.71. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.21 and a 52-week high of $75.16.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $616.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.98 million. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

In related news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $115,226.00. Also, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $455,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,046. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on BPOP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

