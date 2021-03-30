SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Takes $831,000 Position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 73,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000. Cars.com accounts for approximately 0.6% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Cars.com alerts:

CARS traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,298. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.18. The firm has a market cap of $848.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.41. Cars.com Inc. has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.57 million. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 151.54% and a positive return on equity of 17.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James F. Rogers sold 11,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $153,815.06. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Benchmark raised Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.