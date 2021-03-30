Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Short Interest Update

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 89.5% from the February 28th total of 9,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 96,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SMLP opened at $24.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $146.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $33.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.69.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The pipeline company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $5.12. The firm had revenue of $96.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.73 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 59.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Summit Midstream Partners will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NYL Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $946,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,749,000. Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,899,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 141,678 shares during the last quarter.

SMLP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. US Capital Advisors raised Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Summit Midstream Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

