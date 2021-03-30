SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Peloton Wealth Strategists

Peloton Wealth Strategists trimmed its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,150 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. SVB Financial Group comprises about 1.9% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 80.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 63.6% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 15,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 5,337.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 53,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,796,000 after acquiring an additional 52,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group stock traded up $19.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $488.47. 17,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,281. The company’s 50-day moving average is $519.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $136.63 and a 52-week high of $577.06. The firm has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.40 million. Analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SIVB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.69.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.90, for a total value of $2,472,851.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,959.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.59, for a total transaction of $1,489,281.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,596,869.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

