Swingby (SWINGBY) Market Capitalization Hits $95.16 Million

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 30th. Swingby has a market capitalization of $95.16 million and $3.85 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swingby token can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00001320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Swingby has traded up 48.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swingby alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00057787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.92 or 0.00228596 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $525.12 or 0.00889692 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00050227 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.93 or 0.00076129 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00030440 BTC.

Swingby Profile

Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,112,870 tokens. The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news

Buying and Selling Swingby

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swingby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swingby and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.