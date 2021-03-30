Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.58.

SYNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upgraded Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Synaptics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Synaptics from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Synaptics stock opened at $131.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.41. Synaptics has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $144.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $357.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total value of $287,808.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,756.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kermit Nolan sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $104,900.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,362 shares of company stock worth $2,845,668. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,869,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 321.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,887 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,916,000 after acquiring an additional 47,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 15.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 252,313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,291,000 after acquiring an additional 34,309 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

