Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Synaptics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.31.

Shares of SYNA opened at $131.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $52.05 and a 1 year high of $144.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $357.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nelson C. Chan sold 2,900 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,110 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,400 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total value of $287,808.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,756.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,668. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth $39,481,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 460,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,406,000 after purchasing an additional 211,061 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 372,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,917,000 after purchasing an additional 172,237 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth $11,662,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth $5,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

