Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,446 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.07% of Syneos Health worth $4,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYNH. AJO LP acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Syneos Health by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Syneos Health by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $76.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.34. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.92 and a 52 week high of $81.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 1.85.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYNH. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

In related news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 64,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $4,883,067.87. Also, Director John L. Maldonado sold 4,654,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total value of $345,190,591.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,733,431 shares of company stock valued at $351,179,952. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

