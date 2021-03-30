Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. Acquires New Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $124,710.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.47.

NYSE ABT traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.73. 128,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,264,245. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $75.35 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $212.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

