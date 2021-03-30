Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,823 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.2% of Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,389,000 after buying an additional 7,540,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,700,000 after buying an additional 6,965,496 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,280,997,000 after buying an additional 3,051,838 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 382.2% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,616,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,127,000 after buying an additional 2,866,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,111,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,969,000 after buying an additional 2,685,558 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.16. 617,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,512,348. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.05 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $201.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

