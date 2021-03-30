Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. Buys New Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 129,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,401,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 17.5% of Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $2,734,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $202,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $362.43. 223,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,024,902. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $358.19 and its 200-day moving average is $336.19. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $224.13 and a twelve month high of $366.05.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

