Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. Makes New $1.59 Million Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 0.6% of Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.93. 109,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,886,303. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $93.60 and a twelve month high of $153.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

