Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 17,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 34,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,183,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $842,238,000 after acquiring an additional 398,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,849,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $261,329,000 after buying an additional 181,874 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,347,256.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,261,410. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AMD. Truist raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. New Street Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.39.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,847,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,066,582. The firm has a market cap of $92.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.16, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.70 and a twelve month high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

