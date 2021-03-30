Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dohj LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after buying an additional 16,751 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,950,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. First United Bank Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the period.

Shares of VO stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $220.01. 31,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,069. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $123.11 and a 12-month high of $226.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

