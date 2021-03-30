Takkt (ETR:TTK) Given a €13.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Takkt (ETR:TTK) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TTK. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Takkt in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Takkt and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €11.80 ($13.88) target price on shares of Takkt and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €13.83 ($16.26).

TTK stock opened at €12.68 ($14.92) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €11.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of €10.71. The company has a market capitalization of $831.94 million and a P/E ratio of 18.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80. Takkt has a fifty-two week low of €6.41 ($7.54) and a fifty-two week high of €13.20 ($15.53).

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Europe and North America. The company operates in two segments, Omnichannel Commerce and Web-Focused Commerce. The Omnichannel Commerce segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers to hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; desk chairs, desks, conference tables, and furniture for reception areas that are used in automotive suppliers, service and retail companies, public institutions, government agencies, health care sector, schools, and churches; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

