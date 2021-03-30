Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

TNEYF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised Tamarack Valley Energy from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.20 to $1.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tamarack Valley Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.59.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TNEYF opened at $1.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.04. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.94.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

