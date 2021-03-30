Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,432 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen increased their price target on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.90.

Shares of TGT traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.21. 117,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,126,298. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $201.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.17. The firm has a market cap of $99.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,699.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,028 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,843. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

