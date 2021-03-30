Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ TAYD opened at $10.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $37.74 million, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.97. Taylor Devices has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.72 million for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 10.14%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taylor Devices stock. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC owned 0.57% of Taylor Devices as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 18.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Taylor Devices

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

