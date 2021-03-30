TC Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 2,851 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,245% compared to the average volume of 212 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,554,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TC Energy by 612.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,829,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $20,324,000. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRP stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.25. 235,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,765,981. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.6852 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRP. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lowered shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.72.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

