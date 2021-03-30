TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.90.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In related news, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $139,650.00. Also, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 21,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $887,338.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,848,757. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in TCF Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in TCF Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in TCF Financial by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of TCF Financial by 331.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TCF traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.29. 565,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,433. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. TCF Financial has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $50.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $508.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.62 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TCF Financial will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

