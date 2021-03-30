TD Securities Initiates Coverage on Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF)

TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from $45.00 to $38.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANDHF opened at $27.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.50. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of $27.14 and a 52-week high of $32.02.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

