Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,025 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 520 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.79. 69,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,802,733. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.52 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.93 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.34.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. Analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,939,735. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $871,470.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 362,040 shares of company stock valued at $78,534,115. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TDOC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.75.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

