Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 647,026 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 7,801,464 shares.The stock last traded at $13.30 and had previously closed at $13.37.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ERIC. SEB Equities raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.05.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.85 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERIC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 140,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 22,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

