Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Short Interest Down 34.8% in March

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the February 28th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Friday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Teleperformance stock opened at $183.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.89. Teleperformance has a 12 month low of $91.41 and a 12 month high of $185.00.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management services worldwide. The company operates through Core Services & D.I.B.S. and Specialized Services segments. It offers customer experience services that comprise customer care, technical support, sales, social media, chat, accounts receivable, and interpretation and translation services; back office services, such as back office, content moderation, finance and accounting, HR, and visa and consular services; and digital transformation services, including analytics, market research, voice of customer, intelligent automation, CX consulting, digital platforms, CX labs, cloud campus, and transformation, as well as technology, analytics, and process excellence services.

