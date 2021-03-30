Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) PT Raised to $47.00 at Wedbush

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Telos’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TLS. Northland Securities upped their price target on Telos from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on Telos from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Telos in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Telos in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.63.

TLS stock opened at $36.14 on Friday. Telos has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $41.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.72.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Telos in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter worth $412,000.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

