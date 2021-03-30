Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tencent Music Entertainment Group provides an online music entertainment platform primarily in China. The Company offers online music, recording, and music-centric live streaming services. Tencent Music Entertainment Group is based in Shenzhen, China. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. China Renaissance Securities lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Macquarie downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $20.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.13. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 59.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.69. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,169,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 506.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 184.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 90,504 shares during the period.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

