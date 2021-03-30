Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Earns Hold Rating from China Renaissance Securities

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2021

China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $18.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. 86 Research downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.75.

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $20.34 on Monday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.69. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 506.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?

Analyst Recommendations for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit