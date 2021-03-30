Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Earns Hold Rating from China Renaissance Securities

China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $18.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. 86 Research downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.75.

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $20.34 on Monday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.69. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 506.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

